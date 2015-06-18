Cans For Kids will be coming Thursday June 25th from 4-6 in the West Bend Klotz’s Piggly Wiggly parking lot. It’s your chance to trade in full 13 gallon bags of aluminum cans for tickets to Bristol Renaissance Faire, Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, Milwaukee County Zoo, the Wisconsin State Fair, the Tommy Bartlett Show, and the Original Wisconsin Dells Ducks. Three bags per ticket except for Mt. Olympus, which is five bags. No limit while they last! Keep saving as many cans as you can and get YOUR can to Klotz’s Thursday June 25th. All proceeds benefit Friends Of Abused Families. Thanks to our recycling partner American Metal & Paper!